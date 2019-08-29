Daniel Skinner helps the Ohio epidemic that hits home

It’s an issue right in front of our faces that no one likes to talk about. Opioid addiction can be a difficult topic to approach, especially if you have little information about the crisis going on in Ohio. In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug opioid-related overdose deaths in the U.S. And although the statistic sounds scary, health policy professor at the Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine Daniel Skinner says that the problem starts in our own medicine cabinets.

Skinner moved to Grandview in 2014 after accepting a teaching position at the Ohio University Dublin branch.

“In Ohio, this is one of the most talked about issue right now,” Skinner says, “and if you study health care like I do, it’s talked about a lot. It would be hard not to approach this topic.”

Skinner tries to be as involved in the Grandview Heights community as he can. He cares deeply about diversifying areas, connecting communities and creating conversations. The opioid epidemic is one he’s particularly passionate about.

“Overprescribing is a huge problem – it’s right there in our faces,” he says. “But even though it’s so prominent, that doesn’t mean it’s being talked about in a productive way.”

Not Far from Me: Stories of Opiods and Ohio came about when Skinner and his colleague, Berkeley Franz, realized that thought their perspectives on the world may be different, they had a certain ideal in common – storytelling.

“Storytelling is what we can agree on – the way you tell a story matters,” he says. “The way we talk about how we got here – how an issue came about – really determines if we can become better in crisis.”

The book is a collection of real stories and experiences from people who have struggled with opioid addiction or have been affected by the problem is some way. Grappling with such an intense topic can be difficult, but seeing it through the eyes of a personal story is an amazing way to learn and become connected. Grandview Public Library will be holding a book event on September 26 to talk about the stories, ask questions and share personal experiences.

“In Grandview and Upper Arlington, people are always thinking of their kids, but I think sometimes people think the problem doesn’t pertain to them,” Skinner says. “The more you think you’re immune, the more in danger you might be.”

Being educated about the conversation and knowing that it can happen to anyone is the first step in protecting your family.

“The average American family has a ton of prescription drugs that build up over time,” Skinner says. “That’s how the story happens – when people want to try drugs, they are right there.”

To continue the fight against opioid addiction in Ohio, the proceeds from the book will be donated to three addiction facilities throughout the state. For Skinner, who has lost several people close to him to addiction, this means everything to him.

“People say they haven’t been affected by this because they don’t know know anyone who has died from it,” Skinner says. “But you don’t want to start caring about this topic just because someone in their community has died from it – then it’s too late. If that’s not a call for prevention then I don’t know what is.”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.