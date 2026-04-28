A local roadmap to a simple clean-out

Spring cleaning is a time to really buckle down, map out a list of all to-dos for purging everything from clothes to supplies, and let the fruits of labor shine with every checked box before the summer hits.

However, spring cleaning doesn’t have to stop at the curb of the driveway. A range of community programs and drop‑off options make it easier to part with items that no longer serve your space.

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Cables and cords

Now is a good time to sort, safely dispose of old batteries and electronics and organize cords so they’re easy to find and won’t become a hazard.

Upper Arlington offers recycling for old chargers, cables, small electronics and battery‑powered devices at its Public Service Center, 4100 Roberts Rd.

Grandview Heights residents can take cords, chargers, and other electronics to the SWACO Recycling Convenience Center at 2566 Jackson Pike, which accepts e-waste year-round.

Tip: Never place cords or electronics in curbside recycling – they tangle sorting machinery and contaminate loads.

Clothes and textiles

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In Upper Arlington, gently used clothing can be donated through organizations listed in the UA Church Resource Directory, including Heart to Heart Food Pantry partners located throughout the community.

Grandview Heights residents can donate wearable clothing to the Goodwill Donation Center, 1759 W. Fifth Ave.

Tip: Worn-out and torn clothing can also be repurposed into functional household items by turning them into cleaning rags, shopping bags, pet toys or stuffing for cushions.

Capsules and containers

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Dispose of unused or expired medications safely through local take‑back programs, pharmacy drop boxes or Deterra disposal bags.

Upper Arlington residents are encouraged to use local take‑back programs or pharmacy drop boxes, with the Municipal Services Center accepting medications at 3600 Tremont Rd.

Grandview Heights residents may use regional take‑back programs. Deterra disposal bags – plant‑based, disposable pouches that use organic activated carbon to deactivate drugs and reduce environmental contamination – provide a quick and safe at‑home option and are available at the Grandview Municipal Building, 1016 Grandview Ave.

The Grandview Heights Library is another convenient option, partnering with the City Division of Fire & EMS to offer a limited supply of Deterra bags via Drive‑Thru Pickup.

Tip: Medication containers can be recycled once empty, and labels are removed or blacked out.

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Chemical and hazardous waste

For safe, environmentally-responsible disposal of household hazardous materials, Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights direct residents to the SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 645 E. Eighth Ave., which accepts paints, solvents, pesticides, automotive fluids and all household batteries.

Tip: Keep chemicals in original containers and never pour hazardous liquids down drains.

Food collections and composting

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Upper Arlington residents can donate unopened pantry items to organizations such as Heart to Heart Food Pantry (First Community Church) at 1944 W. First Ave., which accepts donations for its drive‑thru pantry.

Grandview Heights residents may give food through nearby community programs that work with regional hunger‑relief networks. The Grandview Heights Public Library maintains a donation bin supporting the Mid‑Ohio Food Collective, and Grandview Heights Schools frequently run collection drives, with donation points in the high‑school lobby and at home sporting events.

Residents can also support the Tri‑Village Packers, a community‑funded, volunteer organization that partners with schools to identify students and families in need in the Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights districts to provide snacks and meals for them.

Upper Arlington also offers three food‑waste drop‑off sites at the Municipal Services Center (3600 Tremont Rd.), Amelita Mirolo Barn (4395 Carriage Hill Ln.) and Fancyburg Park (3375 Kioka Ave.) – where residents can deposit fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and other compostable items.

Grandview Heights provides a 24/7 food waste drop‑off behind 1481 Goodale Blvd., on Douglas Street, accepting the same compostable materials.

Tip: When using a bag, only use BPI‑certified compostable liners as plastic bags are not permitted.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.