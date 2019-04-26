1400 Foodlab - a launching pad for food truck owners

× Expand Photo courtesy of 1400 FoodLab

Mix It Up

The mobile food scene in Columbus has grown tremendously in recent years. It is near impossible to drive around town without seeing a truck set up serving up hot meals for eager customers.

“There is definitely more of a variety, it’s not just a taco truck, fried chicken and a burger truck anymore,” Damian Ettish, owner of Fetty’s Street Food Truck says. “The quality is getting so much better and people are realizing that you have to be good or else you aren’t going to last.”

Ettish has operated his own food truck for the past three years and although a large portion of his business remains downtown, he is beginning to expand to surrounding communities like Powell, Gahanna, Grandview and has even started to book private events.

He mentions that larger office buildings have been more welcoming of food trucks on certain days throughout the week, increasing his truck’s visibility to more than the usual downtown hot spots.

“I like to mix it up with my schedule and menu,” Ettish says. “I’ll do a spot and won’t go back for two months. When I go back, people anticipate it and I’ll have a line clear down the street.”

As for newer food trucks just beginning to get established, setting yourself apart from the other options available is vital to success.

A Continued Education

Hisham Omardien and his wife, originally from South Africa, danced for BalletMet before deciding to bring some of their old family recipes to launch their new South African Cape Malay-inspired food truck, Hisham’s Food.

“I’ve been in Columbus for 18 years and there is nothing like my food around here,” Omardien says. “I use all of my mom’s recipes and even transport the spices from South Africa to really give it that authentic feel.”

Omardien has only been open for a little over seven months, but one of the most important lessons he’s learned as a newcomer to the mobile food truck scene has centered around streamlining his work.

“That first day we opened, we made all three curries, made all three pie fillings and my wife made forty pies,” Omardien says. “We now have one big prep day and work from there the rest of the week.”

1400 Foodlab

Like many other food trucks throughout Columbus, Ettish and Omardien are involved with 1400 FoodLab, a Grandview “incubator” located at 1400 Dublin Rd., for aspiring start-up food truck owners and newcomers in the mobile food scene.

“We like to joke that we are Columbus’ best kept secret,” Karen Chrestay, general manager of 1400 FoodLab says. “We are always letting new establishments know that we are here and can be a resource to them.”

Columbus is a hub for test markets, especially in the food industry. Whether it’s Wendy’s Innovation Center in Dublin, White Castle or Chipotle, this city is where food suppliers experiment with new and exciting products before taking it to market.

1400 FoodLab provides the necessary resources, accommodations and education for those interested in making their own professional establishments in a city where the food industry is at the forefront.

“Columbus is really small business friendly at so many levels,” Chrestay says. “Being the capital city and with Ohio State, I think a lot of people outside of Columbus and Ohio would be surprised how many different food suppliers are headquartered here.”

Aside from their day-to-day operations, 1400 Foodlab is a spot for ticketed public and private events like birthdays, weddings, company retreats and team building.

Within their team building events like the Food Truck Challenge, participants are paired with chefs and food truck owners and are often tasked with learning new dishes and trying to sell their product to others participating.

The events are made to be fun and engaging for all those involved but also serve as a learning experience for the individuals and businesses within 1400 FoodLab.

“We try as best we can to create venues and platforms for our clients to get in front of people and for people to get to know their food,” Chrestay says. “It’s a learning process for everyone involved. We always engage the makers here for these events.”

At its core, 1400 Foodlab is a commercial kitchen for rent that offers food industry newcomers a space to train, try new recipes and refine their menus. With over 100 registered clients including caterers, bakers, packaged products, meal delivery services and food trucks, 1400 Foodlab is giving a platform to the taste innovators of tomorrow.

“We are a test kitchen in the truest sense of the word,” Chrestay says. “If someone has the idea and wants to come and figure out if they have a viable product, can they sell it and make a living – here is a place to come and test that. I always say that we’re a soft place to fall.”

Foodies from All Over

The third annual Columbus Mobile Food Conference and Expo, which happened in March, saw aspiring food truck owners from all over the world descend upon Columbus to learn everything there is to know about the mobile food industry, including innovative ways to deliver their brand of food service more effectively. This was an opportunity for like-minded food entrepreneurs to network and exchange knowledge over the course of two days.

Mobile food vending continues to grow not just in Columbus, but all over the U.S. Public interest in food has steadily increased, ultimately transforming food tourism into a global trend.

CityScene Media Group’s very own Managing Editor, Nathan Collins, was invited to participate on a day-two panel which covered food tourism and how it can boost the hospitality industry.

“As a food truck operator, involvement within the community you serve is paramount to your overall success,” Collins says. “It’s not enough to just be seen within a community, rather, forging lasting philanthropy partnerships is a sure-fire strategy increase visibility and overall success.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com