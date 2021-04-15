Westerville | Taste of Westerville returns

Photos courtesy of Jase Tyas

Taste of Westerville is back! The Westerville Area Chamber’s largest spring event will be reimagined due to COVID-19 and will take place April 15-May 15.

Since the event can’t happen in person, Taste of Westerville will last an entire month, offering exclusive deals, special tastings and more.

This year’s Taste of Westerville is presented by Associated Insurance Agencies and will only be available to those who register.

With more than 15 restaurants in the greater Westerville area participating, each venue will provide a variety of dining offers, which can be viewed on the event page.

“We are excited to be presenting Taste of Westerville this year – a COVID culinary experience,” says Chairwoman Alli Redinger with Robin Enterprises.

Westerville residents can benefit from the offers with the purchase of the Taste of Westerville Trail Guide. The guide costs $60 and offers dining experiences from beer flights to mushroom toasts and much more. Each food offering is shareable.

“Patrons will be able to dine at our many Westerville restaurants, … and get tastings or special pricing at each location,” says Redinger. “We look forward to providing a safe way for people to get out and try something new, along with visiting their old favorites. Now more than ever is the time to get out and support your favorite local restaurants.”

Some of the participating restaurants include Nothing Bundt Cakes, Benihana, Harry Buffalo, Polaris Grill, Fusian and more.

Depending on the restaurant, participants will be able to dine in, carry out and do curbside pick-up during the Taste of Westerville.

The Taste of Westerville will also feature a silent auction which begins later in April.

Guidebooks can be purchased online at the event page. Books will be made available by April 15 at the Westerville Area Chamber or can be mailed directly to the participant.

Each restaurant will have a full page detailing its offers. When you at the venue, present the guidebook, and a representative will mark the booklet to signify you visited them. Next step: enjoy!

While the Taste of Westerville looks different this year, it will still prove to be an event for the books – or rather one for the guidebooks.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.