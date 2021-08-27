Westerville | Fourth Friday, concerts and more this weekend

As summer nears its end, Westerville isn’t slowing down yet. This weekend has plenty to keep you busy from festivals and concerts to tasty local eats and local parks.

Dog days

This Friday, Uptown Westerville continues the monthly Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday series with the Dog Days of Summer. Sticking to the dog theme, Fourth Friday will host chihuahua races, where you can enter your pup or root for your favorite canine competitor, as well as a Boston terrier parade, dog vendors and adoption events.

There’s entertainment for more than just the dogs, though. Count on magicians, dancers, jugglers, kid-friendly music from The Shazzbots and much more.

Saturday with the symphony

Courtesy of Stephen Olszewski/City of Westerville

Begin the day at Westerville Saturday Farmers Market, which continues through Oct. 9. Community members will gather together to support locally grown food and farm products from 9 a.m. to noon behind Westerville City Hall. Later, the Westerville Symphony brings a free concert to Alum Creek Park North in collaboration with the Westerville Public Library. Tunes & Tales features a musical rendition of Kate and the Beanstalk narrated by library staff.

Cap the night off a short drive away with dinner at Napa Kitchen + Bar for light appetizers and rich entrees, all perfectly paired with a refined wine.

Sunday in the park

Courtesy of Westerville Public Library

Get an energy boost Sunday at Java Central Café and Roaster, a local coffee shop with a frequently rotating menu of roasted coffees. The shop also features an ongoing collection of local artwork, all available for purchase. Ride the caffeine into the evening with more music at Westerville’s Summer Concert Series. Brian Michael Smith and his band will pay tribute to Frank Sinatra from Alum Creek Park North at 6:30 p.m.

The Columbus native spent years in New York City performing the Great American Songbook before returning to the buckeye state. The timeless sounds of Sinatra classics like “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You Make Me Feel So Young” make the perfect close to a weekend out in Westerville.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at editorial@cityscenecolumbus.com.