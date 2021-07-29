Westerville | Otterbein alum takes the offense

×

This August, more than 2,500 children will descend upon Otterbein University’s campus for the Legacy Youth Football Preview and Cheer Showcase Weekend, marking the inaugural event for the Legacy Youth Football League nonprofit.

The organization is founded by Otterbein alumnus and former professional Arena Football League player Dominic Jones, who created the nonprofit to “build character, sportsmanship and self-confidence” in children through organized sports.

The two-day event August 7-8 will feature a football preview 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and a cheer and dance showcase 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. The program will include special guests, mascots, DJs, face painting, concessions and more. The whole weekend will take place at the Otterbein University sports complex on Center Street.

“The kick-off event is the start of a new day in youth sports in Columbus,” says Jones.

The Legacy Youth Football League serves all K-8 students in central Ohio, allowing children to participate in football even if their school doesn’t have a team. Jones says that the league is focused on building athletes to be ready for life, not just the field.

“The Legacy Youth Football League works in partnership with the city of Columbus to impact the lives of these kids on the field and outside the sport,” says Jones. “Realistically, less than two percent of youth athletes will go pro. We are serving the next city council members, firefighters, police chiefs. Legacy is an extension of my commitment to show the students of Columbus how to use sports as a vehicle to dream and to realize those dreams.”

Along with football, the program also includes cheer and dance for girls with approximately 800 participants so far. The athletes have practices ever day Monday through Thursday with competitions on Sunday.

Jones says that his partnership with Otterbein University is intentional.

“If not for this opportunity, so many of these kids would never set foot on a college campus,” he says. “I want to expand their vision on what is possible.”

Originally, Jones intended on holding the showcase in 2020, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plan. Instead of waiting a year to start, Jones shifted temporarily shifted his nonprofit’s priorities.

“We offer an umbrella of services to develop life skills, so when COVID shut down the schools, we shifted our resources to establish a learning extension center,” he says. “We provided a facility, two meals each day and on-site tutoring. We gave them everything they needed to keep learning, and I’m proud to say we did all that with zero cases of COVID-19.”

Starting in May, the Legacy Youth Football League started focusing on athletics again. The first game was on July 5.

The nonprofit is associated with Legacy U, which intentionally prepares student-athletes for college and life through workshops, training and relationships.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant.