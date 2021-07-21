Westerville | Enjoy the DORA uptown

Westerville is hopping on the trend to ease open container policies in a designated area in Uptown called the DORA – Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

For those who haven’t experienced it yet, the DORA extends up and down State Street from Park Street to just past Main Street. Within DORA boundaries, adults age 21 and up may enjoy alcoholic beverages outdoors, with a few stipulations.

"You can take your drink through Uptown within the boundaries shown on the DORA map and designated by signage," Uptown Westerville Inc. says on its website. "You can enter any participating retail business, signage will let you know if DORA beverages are allowed or not. Currently most businesses accept DORA cups in their stores, with the exception of Graeter's Ice Cream, Music and Arts and Whit's Frozen Custard."

In addition, beverages must be purchased and consumed within DORA boundaries from participating establishments in designated DORA cups. Establishments include:

Jimmy V's Grill and Pub

Tostadalicious

Good Vibes Winery

Koble

Barrel and Boar Gastropub

Asterisk Supper Club

Old Bag of Nails

Cardinal Pizza

Westerville Grill

Uptown Deli and Brew

Second, the DORA is only in effect from Thursday to Saturday at particular times. Thursdays and Fridays allow refreshments to be enjoyed from 5-10 p.m., and from noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Lastly, all DORA guidelines are to be followed at all times including where DORA cups may be brought inside, where boundaries extend and more. For more information, visit www.westerville.org.

Plus, mark your calendar for this week’s Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday Festival celebration this Friday, July 23 from 6-9 p.m. The 4th Friday festivals often draw crowds upwards of 5,000 to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Uptown. Prepare for live music, delicious food and more.

And looking ahead to August, you can’t miss Uptown Westerville’s inaugural Uptown Untapped craft beer festival on Aug. 21. The festival celebrates the connection between Westerville’s Anti-Saloon League prohibition movement with modern day establishments in Westerville like Temperance Row Brewing Co.

In addition to live music and entertainment, there will be a 1920s themed speakeasy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of prohibition.

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.