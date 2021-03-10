Westerville | A medley of music

Otterbein University Theatre & Dance along with the Department of Music virtually presents Into a Lamplit Room: The Songs of Kurt Weill.

Watch this production from the comfort of your home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday March 18, Friday March 19 or Saturday March 20, or at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 21.

This performance celebrates the life of composer and social activist Kurt Weill through a cabaret-style compilation of his work.

The production includes more than 30 songs, including collaborations with Ira Gershwin, Bertolt Brecht and Maxwell Anderson in songs written for Broadway such as “Tschaikowsky,” “Match the Knife,” “Pirate Jenny,” “Lost in the Stars” and “September Song.”

As a social activist, Weill spoke up against the Nazi party when he lived in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, and he supported the American war effort in the 1930s. His political activism bled into his music, laced with themes of love, sex, politics and equality. Such nuance in his work made him a voice ahead of his time that still resonates with the world today.

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music performed Into the Lamplit Room first as part of A Kurt Weill Celebration in March 2013. Aubrey Berg, chair of the musical theatre program at CCM, designed the entire production.

Mark Your Calendars Later this spring, the Otterbein theatre department will be presenting Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The virtual performance can be streamed virtually April 22-25.

The production is now presented under license from the European American Music Corporation, on behalf of the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music, Inc.

In order to protect the audience from the spread of COVID-19, Otterbein will film the performances in advance and stream the shows via showtix4u.com/streaming. An internet connection is required at the time of streaming.

Tickets cost $15 per device and can be purchased in-person, over the phone at 614-823-1109 or on the website at www.otterbein.edu/drama. For in-person purchasing, the box office is open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.