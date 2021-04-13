Westerville | Westerville Music & Arts Festival canceled

The Westerville Music & Arts Festival will be canceled in 2021.

The Westerville Area Chamber announced, with a heavy heart, that after 47 years, the festival has to be canceled this year for the safety of the patrons, artists, and attendees.

Westerville Chamber President and CEO Janet Davis released a statement:

"This was not an easy decision. We work to provide a professional, fun and safe festival year after year. On behalf of our business community, there is nothing that we like more than to welcome people to our community and to enjoy the quality artists and crafters, the variety of music from talented musicians, and the array of food trucks during this long-time tradition of the Music & Arts Festival.”

Never fear, there are still lots of things to do in leu of the July festival, which will be back in full swing in 2022.

Uptown Friday Nights

July 2, 6-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Westerville Merchants

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

2021 Rotary Club of Westerville Independence Day 5K Walk/Run

July 3, 8 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillerotary.com

The Spirit of Westerflora

July 18, noon-6 p.m.

www.westerflora.com