Tri-Village | Libraries open back up

The Upper Arlington Libraries are turning a new page.

By June 23, browsing at all three library locations will be open once more. At the Lane Road and Miller Park branches, browsing and holds pick-up will be opened back up along with limited computer use.

At the Main Library, passport processing and test proctoring will be available again along with browsing and holds pick-up. Tables, seating and computers are open for library visitors to use, and a new area for kids.

The youth department at the main library has developed an early learning play area for children. The play area includes a storybook cottage, activity table, Spin-a-Story, letterbright board, selfie station and more for kids to learn through play. Donations from community organizations like the Upper Arlington Community Foundation, the Tri-Village Rotary Club and more, plus donations from private donors, have made the play area possible.

At all three library locations, mask-wearing is appreciated but optional for visitors who are fully vaccinated. All staff, volunteers and vendors will be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Don’t forget to participate in the summer reading club which runs through July 31. Participants who log 15 days of reading are eligible to receive a free book, and every week that you log time reading you will be entered to win a gift card.

Reading logs are available online for download, and calendars may be picked up at any of the three library locations.

The Grandview Heights Public Library has access to browsing and pick-ups every day. The GHPL also has access to computers, printers, Wi-Fi and scheduled public notary services. As of June 2, certain library resources such as gaming spaces, vending machines and meeting rooms are still closed to the public.

The GHPL summer reading program runs through July 31 and partnered with local businesses to arrange a wide array of prizes for adults and kids.

Participating adults may be entered to win prizes by logging reading hours, completing challenges and playing BINGO. Prizes include gift cards to Knotty Pine Brewing, gift bundles and gift cards from the Grandview Grind, the Ohio Taproom and more.

All participating kids may receive a coupon book and journal, and are entered to win grand prizes which include Grandview Theater and Drafthouse tickets, LEGO sets, craft kits and more.