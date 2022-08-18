Tri-Village | OSU golf course in Upper Arlington to host Nationwide Children's PGA Golf Tournament

Next week, The Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course in Upper Arlington will host the annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, which serves to determine which young players will earn PGA Tour membership.

Since 2007, the course has been challenging players as one of the top collegiate courses in the nation and has been the only course to host a Finals event for the tour.

The Ohio State University Golf Club’s figurehead and iconic former student-athlete Jack Nicklaus oversaw the Scarlet Course’s restoration in 2005 and 2006. He sought to stay true to legendary golf course architect Alister MacKenzie’s original intentions and plans for the site.

The Upper Arlington native extended the course by more than 7,400 yards, redesigned the bunkers to cohere to MacKenzie’s other designs and enlarged the driving range, among other alterations.

This year, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will continue previous traditions designed to benefit pediatric cancer treatment and research. The Pros Fore Patients program highlights Patient Champions battling challenging conditions and provides them with the opportunity to meet and interact with PGA Tour golfers in a variety of activities. The First Shot to Fight Cancer program allows a Patient Champion to take a shot prior to the start of the first round.

Patient Champions, their families and Tour professionals will also be assembling care packages for current inpatients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital during the week of the tournament. In total, more than $16.2 million have been raised for pediatric cancer treatment and research since the event's inception.

The tournament will take place across 4 days, from Thursday Aug. 25-Sunday Aug. 28, and various ticket options are available. Options include the free Any Day Grounds Ticket through the Charity Ticket Program, the 18th Green Hospitality ticket, the 18th Green Cabana ticket, and the Nationwide Associate Hospitality ticket.

More information about specific tickets, pricing, and amenities is available at www.ncc-golf.com.

Check out more Tri-Village stories in our Communities tab.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.