Tri-Village | Market District opens vaccine clinic

The Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting today, April 9 and there are still appointments available.

In order to get a vaccination, interested community members must register for an appointment here. There are appointments available through next Friday, April 16, and the address is 840 W. 3rd Ave.

The vaccine that this location is administering is the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, which only requires one dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers individuals fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their single-dose vaccine.

According to the CDC's website, fully vaccinated individuals can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without a mask, visit in private settings with unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness, travel domestically without being tested or quarantining and travel internationally without being tested depending on the destination.

Fully vaccinated individuals still should not visit indoors without a mask with people at increased risk of severe illness or attend medium to large gatherings.

The CDC's website also lists some possible side effects from this vaccine, including soreness in the arm, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea. These side effects usually start within one or two days of getting vaccinated and should subside after a few days.

The J&J Janssen was 66.3 percent effective at preventing coronavirus in clinical trials and prevented hospitalization and death in those who contracted coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus vaccine dashboard indicates that 3,913,290 or 33.48 percent of Ohioans have gotten at least one valid dose of coronavirus vaccine. In Franklin County, 32.27 percent of the county's population has started their vaccination process.

ODH's data suggests that there have been over one million cases of coronavirus in the state since the start of the pandemic and that all 88 counties in the state still have at least one case of coronavirus.

For more information about the J&J Janssen vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov.

