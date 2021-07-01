Dublin | Push Play on Summer

Grab your sneakers and sunscreen before heading out to play! The City of Dublin will be celebrating July, National Parks and Recreation Month, with a month-long list of summer activities.

The activities are meant to span all ages and abilities, from hikes and bike rides to crafts and goat yoga!

Print off the Summer Passport and bring it with you to different activities to be entered into a drawing at the end of the month. Participate in as many or as few as you like, as long as you register 48 hours in advance.

Glow Roll

July 1, Free

Join the DCRC in the evening as it lights up Dublin green with a bike ride around Coffman Park. Come with your bike, and the DCRC will give you the glow.

Tanabata Festival

July 2-9, Free

Dublin-based Japan-America Society of Central Ohio (JASCO) and the Dublin Arts Council teamed up to share with the Dublin community Tanabata, a “star festival” on July 7.

According to Chinese legend, two lovers and deities are represented by the stars Altair and Vega. Usually, the stars are separated by the Milky Way galaxy, but once a year they are able to meet on Tanabata.

Bamboo branches will be fixed to Dublin Art Council’s ARTboxes throughout Dublin. Inside the boxes will be tags to write wishes and supplies for origami crafts.

Circuit Training

July 6, Free, Age 16 and up

Join DCRC fitness staff in the morning for a fun, full-body, outdoor circuit training class.

We All Scream for Ice Cream!

July 9, Free for DCSC members

Bring your chair and relax at the Coffman Park Amphitheater as you celebrate National Ice Cream Month. Grab a frozen treat from the Dublin Retirement Village ice cream truck and relax to live music by Gary and Linda Sclafani.

Pedal to the Park

July 14, Free

Bike to Heather Glen Park with the City of Dublin Bicycle Ambassadors. Enjoy the fresh air, take in the nature and maybe even spot some wildlife as you bike from the Recreation Center.

Make it/Take it

July 14, $10/person

Create your own ceramic tile art using acrylic paints and a pouring technique. All supplies and materials included.

Madagascar A Musical Adventure JR.

July 15-18, $10/ticket

Based off of the DreamWorks motion picture Madagascar, this musical will follow four furry friends as they escape from their home at the New York Central Park Zoo and find themselves on a journey to Madagascar.

Parking Lot Picassos

July 15, Free

Head to the overflow lot of the DCRC to create a colorful chalk creation that reflects the fun you experience in Dublin parks. All supplies and materials provided.

Summer Hike Series

July 15, Free

Get outdoors and join the DCRC as it explores Amberleigh Park with a two-to-three mile hike.

Box Lunch Wednesday

July 21, Free for DCSC members

The DCSC brings back its Box Lunch program this summer on the third Wednesday of every month. Come and pick up a goodie bag and box lunch from Chartwells Catering.

DiRECt Sumer Tailgate

July 22, Free

Join the DCRC in a physically-distanced tailgate party to celebrate the summer and the outdoors! Play with giant Connect Four, corn hole and the DiRECt Van game station for prizes all while listening to live music.

Goat Yoga

July 27, $30/resident, $40/non-resident

De-stress at a sunset yoga class with none other than goats! These snuggly animals will roam around during the class, looking for cuddles, pets or play. Let the cute goats bring out your childlike wonder and laughter as you relax with and stretch your body.

Nature Alive!

July 29, Free

Meet some of Dublin’s native wild animals in person with the Ohio Wildlife Center. A nature craft and wild interactive station will also be available for exploration!

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.