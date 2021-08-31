New Albany | The Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater's dedication takes place Aug. 31

Courtesy of Alan Hinson

On Aug. 31, The Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater will open its doors for the first time to the community. Amp Up the Arts: the Dedication of the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater will feature speakers, food trucks and performances.

While located in New Albany, the amphitheater also adds an important new venue for all of central Ohio’s performing arts. The beautiful, open-air space joins the New Albany community at 170. W. Granville St. This positions the venue directly across the street from the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and near the heart of New Albany, allowing for close proximity to the library, Rose Run Park Corridor, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany and New Albany School campus.

This event is hosted by the New Albany Community Foundation and President Craig Mohre says the community is eager for the new venue to begin its programming.

“Residents can imagine themselves in the amphitheater on warm summer evenings enjoying everything from live performances to classic films,” he says. “We look forward to seeing the many ways the community embraces the amphitheater, and we are grateful to those who made it possible.”

The free event welcomes all members of the community in to preview the space and get an initial taste of what it has to offer. A brief program of remarks will begin the event at 4:30 p.m. followed by the grand opening of the amphitheater’s gates.

Performances will begin at 5 p.m. with rotating performers taking to the stage including the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, local student performers and more. While enjoying the show, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase dinner from a wide variety of central Ohio’s most desirable food trucks, which will be available between the hours 5-7 p.m.

Guests are permitted to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show comfortably. The New Albany Community Foundation will provide complimentary picnic blankets as supplies last.

The New Albany Foundation requests that guests be mindful and conscious of the safety of others by wearing masks, social distancing and staying home if experiencing any symptoms of illness. For additional information regarding the event please visit www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Don’t miss this historic moment as the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater’s gates open for the first time this Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Jessica Steele is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.