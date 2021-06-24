Grove City | Summer Sizzle Concert Series returns in 2021

Courtesy of the City of Grove City

The Summer Sizzle Concert Series is back on Friday nights starting June 25 at the Grove City Town Center Park after the series was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each concert will feature a different band, with genres ranging from country to rock ’n’ roll to jazz. Kelly Sutherland, Grove City’s recreation superintendent, says this year’s series will feel a little different but will remain an event worth marking down in your calendar.

“This is actually one of those times where you get to have a community come together on a Friday night, and they come together and listen to different types of music,” Sutherland says.

Among the differences from past years will be a new location and COVID-19 protocols.

This will be the first year that the series takes place in the new Town Center Park after previously taking place on the corner of Park Street and Broadway. Sutherland says the changed location will allow for a better sound for bands and provide increased spacing for residents to properly social distance.

Grove City will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for residents attending the concerts, Sutherland says, suggesting unvaccinated concert goers should wear masks and everyone should keep six feet apart.

Sutherland says it’s been interesting to see how events have opened up in Grove City after the cancellation of many of them last year, but the city has been pleasantly surprised on how popular each event has been in 2021.

“We haven’t been able to see the residents enjoy what the city can offer them and it’s an interesting dynamic right now with COVID opening – the opening everything back up to COVID – and seeing how things are being very receptive,” Sutherland says. “Our residents and non-residents alike are very receptive to all the events that we’re trying to offer.”

The first installment of the Summer Sizzle Concert series is June 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. Admission to each concert is free.

Summer Sizzle Concert Series Schedule | Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.

June 25: Lee Gantt Band (country, rock ’n’ roll)

July 9: Rezes-Hall Band (classic rock ’n’ roll)

July 16: Lords of Literature (classic rock)

July 30: The Usual Suspects (blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz)

Aug. 6: The Conspiracy Band (R&B, rock ’n’ roll and jazz)

Aug. 13: Marquis 66 (classic rock ’n’ roll)

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.