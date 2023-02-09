Suburban Spotlight | Tri-Village | Storyteller Bil Lepp Offers Anecdotes for Grandview students and residents

Photo by Marc Alter

At what age does one outgrow the lure of a tall tale? According to the work of renowned storyteller Bil Lepp, no one is too old to appreciate a classic story. Thanks to the partnership between Grandview Heights High School’s Storytellers Club, the Grandview Height Public LIbrary and Lepp, Grandview residents of all ages experienced a night of unending chuckles as Lepp took stage in the high school’s newly renovated theater on February 2nd.

Lepp boasts a rich history of storytelling experience. In the past six years, he has visited the high school on various occasions to share his passion for storytelling with students. However, this year, he collaborated directly with the Storytellers Club to create a night of fun that could involve the whole community.

The Storytellers Club is a student organization devoted to fostering unity through sharing stories. According to Marc Alter, teacher and advisor of the club, the organization originated in response to a lack of peer connection due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It was born out of a desire to just recreate face-to-face connections,” Alter says.

After months locked to a computer screen, students yearned for the ability to unplug and listen to one another. With this goal in mind, the Storytellers Club was founded.

Beyond growing communal interaction, the Storytellers Club promotes personal growth within each member. Club president Cami Akers describes how their organization uses the art to help members build confidence.

“It can feel really scary to come up and talk in front of people,” says Akers. “(It) makes you feel less alone.”

After receiving funding from the Grandview Heights Marble Cliff Education Foundation and partnering with Grandview Heights Public Library, these aspiring narrators received firsthand lessons from a seasoned storytelling veteran.

Lepp proved the power of a story to the audience as he captivated viewers with expertly intertwined tales. From witty quips about his experiences attending vacation bible school to all-too-familiar accounts of road trip horrors, Lepp told relatable narratives that filled the auditorium with laughter for the duration of the hour-long performance.

Photo by Marc Alter

Just how factual were these outlandish tales? According to Lepp, this is up to the viewer’s discretion.

“The truth is fluid,” Lepp says. “It is up to the listener to decide what is true.”

Listeners at Grandview Heights High School ranged from infants to older adults, creating a charming atmosphere of togetherness in the auditorium. As youthful shouts of delight bounced about the room and arms were wrapped lovingly around the shoulders of mesmerized children, it was clear that a Lepp performance is best enjoyed in the company of loved ones.

Although Lepp clearly won the favor of the enthusiastic kids with his zany gestures and exuberant stage presence, his act struck the funny bone of adults just as effectively. Through impeccable comedic timing and nostalgic references, Lepp earned constant chuckles from mature audience members. Additionally, he established an impressive unity with the various stories in his set. Lepp found a way to seamlessly loop seemingly unrelated stories together.

Through Lepp’s charming banter with the audience and the never-ending audible audience approval, this storytelling event was the perfect way to bring the town together while highlighting the power of narration.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.