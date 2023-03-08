Suburban Spotlight | Dublin | Deb Papesh named St. Patrick's Day parade leader

When March rolls around, the air is suddenly filled with good fortune and an optimistic spring attitude. There are many ways to get your kicks and celebrate the green season, yet no place captures the spirit of the Irish quite like Dublin, Ohio. On March 11, the annual Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade will not only bring merriment to this historic holiday but commemorate superlative members of our community as well.

This year, Deb Papesh was named Dublin’s parade leader and Grand Leprechaun for her contributions to multiple organizations, Dublin City Schools, scholarship funds and more. She has consistently been a pivotal asset to the community and has left a lasting impact on those she connects with and the organization she helps.

Papesh has worked to establish food security for local families and continues to focus her efforts on the Dublin Food Pantry Capital Campaign. She hosted the first “Cinco Deb Mayo” event outside her house, wherein she arranged a food truck and collected food donations from visitors. By the end of the day, she gathered 700 pounds of food to donate to the pantry and a local church organization. The success of the event inspired more food truck-styled fundraisers in the future.

Courtesy of the City of Dublin

Papesh is a former president of a local PTO committee and continues to serve as an active member. She’s established different programs to inform parents on how to teach reading in small group environments. She also hosts one that focuses on teaching elementary school students about other cultures. She has paired with OCLC – a nonprofit that connects students with resources – to help local students get tutoring where needed.

Additionally, she’s written grants that have raised $260,000 for Riverside Elementary School and Davis Middle School, which directed a large portion of the funds towards summer reading and parent training programs.

Papesh’s efforts over the years have not gone unnoticed. She’s received honorary awards including the “Outstanding Service Award” and Dublin Women's Philanthropic Club Gala Honoree. She aims to connect with as many people as possible and adopts networking as a key principle in her everyday life.

The parade that follows our esteemed leader, the Grand Leprechaun, is filled with lots of green and lots of fun. Over a hundred floats, various bands and bagpipers march the streets from Metro Place North into Historic Dublin.

The day begins with the annual pancake breakfast from Dublin Lions Club at Sells Middle School, where an array of breakfast classics will be served. All proceeds go to local charities, so for a small fee, you get all-you-can-eat access and the chance to donate to an important cause.

Before the parade begins, the city inflates the treasured balloon floats for all to see, bringing the community along every step of the way. As the air fills, balloon artists walk around to make Irish-themed props and hats for the kids.

Local bars and restaurants, including Fado Pub & Kitchen, bring post-parade entertainment and food and beverages. Dublin’s DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) district is also open for you to pick up and enjoy a beverage as you immerse yourself in all the green spirit.

The luck of the Irish was not in our favor last year with the parade cancellation due to bad weather, so this year can celebrate twice as much!

Allison Shifflett is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.