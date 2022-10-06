Suburban Spotlight | Dublin | Dublin Coffman's faculty production returns

Dublin Coffman Faculty Musical Production presents Once Upon a Mattress, a hilarious musical retelling of the classic fairytale “The Princess and the Pea.” With performances on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., and on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Dublin Coffman High School Performing Arts Center, this lighthearted production stars faculty and staff from Dublin Coffman High School.

Subverting the normal rules of high school theater, in this production the students work on lighting and run crew and give directions to their teachers who make up the cast. What results is an easy camaraderie between students and staff as the students see their English, science and math teachers breaking out in song and dance on stage. Almost every department in the school is represented in the production.

Dublin prides itself on this role reversal production because it is a unique opportunity for students and teachers to work together. This teamwork lays a foundation of trust and friendship that benefits staff and students as they continue to work together for the rest of the school year on other projects and in the classroom.

This is the 10th annual faculty production after a brief three year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous productions from this group include ALICE!, Honk, Peter Pan and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. This year, the production is being directed by first time director Dr. Steve Kucinski and stars math teacher Christina Hutchinson as Princess Winifred, math teacher David Lee as Prince Dauntless, language arts teacher Tara Rogers as Queen Aggravarian and social studies teacher David Woodmansee as the King.

The proceeds for this production go to Shamrock Grants, which support the teachers' classroom wish lists as well as various other clubs and projects that benefit the school. Student tickets cost $5 and adult tickets cost $10.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.