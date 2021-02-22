Pickerington | 5 Things to Know about OhioHealth expansion

5 Things to Know about the Expansion 1. Construction is planned to start this year, with a projected opening date of 2023. 2. The expansion will be built on-site, covering over 30 acres of undeveloped land which expands from the northern side of the current campus. 3. By converting the undeveloped land into a hospital, OhioHealth plans on adding inpatient beds amongst many other new services. 4. Early programming and design is currently underway. 5. Additional details such as services, bed count, square footage and cost will be made available in the coming months.

Increasing access to additional healthcare services, OhioHealth announces the investment to expand OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus by converting it into a hospital.

Through this expansion, OhioHealth aims to work with the City of Pickerington to ensure the evolving needs of the community are met.

“From the moment we broke ground, we knew the Pickerington Medical Campus was only the beginning of our commitment to Pickerington and nearby communities,” says Dr. Kevin Lutz, DPM, president of OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and accountable executive for the Westerville and Pickerington Medical Campuses and Freestanding Emergency Department Network.

“Since our opening in 2015, we have expanded to open a Short Stay Unit, purchased the adjacent medical office building, created strong partnerships with local schools, actively participate in the Chamber and sponsor local events,” says Dr. Lutz.

“As we continue to learn more about the healthcare needs of the community, we recognize there are additional services we could provide and now is the time to strengthen and deepen our commitment,” says Dr. Lutz.

OhioHealth plans to keep all current services on the campus in operation for the duration of the construction, including the Pickerington Emergency Care Center, which has become one of the busiest freestanding emergency departments in the OhioHealth system.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.