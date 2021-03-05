Pickerington | Mental health services expanded

Pickerington Site Manager Cali Hazel and In-Home Family Program Coordinator Chip Chapman counting donated blankets during the Feb. 2021 Community Outreach event. Blankets donated will be distributed to the Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County, Inc. and to the Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency.

This year, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion (CCBHCE) grant to an Ohio agency for the first time.

New Horizons Mental Health Services, with locations in Lancaster and Pickerington, is the recipient of a $2.7 million CCBHCE grant to expand its health clinic and the services it is able to provide.

“Being able to provide such a comprehensive program of mental health, substance abuse and physical health care will transform our model of behavioral health care and be of immense help to so many,” says New Horizons CEO Phil Pack. “We are honored to be one of the first agencies in Ohio to receive this funding and excited about developing additional services across Fairfield County.”

New Horizons currently provides counseling, psychiatry, substance abuse help and crisis help at its five outpatient clinic locations.

Services at the new behavioral health clinic will include primary medical care, crisis assessment, day treatment, mental health and substance abuse counseling, individual and group therapy, peer support and vocational planning. Pack says the agency is expected to serve 1,500 clients in its first year of operation.

In addition to the variety of services, New Horizons will also be able to provide care without cost to clients in need.

Locations for the new behavioral health clinic are currently being explored, with many services expected to start operating by mid-summer. Primary care will be offered by early fall.

× Expand Matthew Ball

One Call Away

Everybody needs help at some point or another, and Pickerington and central Ohio have a wide selection of mental health resources readily available.

Pickerington Local School District: PLSD has a Prevention and Wellness Department which provides support to its students and families. Those who need additional support are linked with community organizations and partners to assist with mental health and wellness.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital: Big Lots Behavioral Health Services provides psychiatry, psychology, specialized pediatrics, counseling, parent support specialists, social work and nursing to help with every aspect of a child’s treatment.

Columbus Springs: Columbus Springs offers mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation at its four locations in Pickerington, Columbus and Dublin. From hospice care to outpatient treatment to telehealth services, Columbus Springs is dedicated to caring for all of its clients.

FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care: FAIRHOPE offers free grief support services to anyone in the communities it serves – from Fairfield, Hocking, Perry, Licking, Athens and parts of Franklin and Pickaway counties – who has experienced the death of a loved one. Services are available to children, teens, adults and families at individual, family or support group levels, with both in-person and telehealth support available.

OhioGuidestone: Among substance use and adult mental health services, OhioGuidestone also offers specialized children’s mental health services as well as family services and foster care support and training. It gives individuals access to pathways for growth, achievement and lifelong success through community counseling, substance use disorder treatment, early childhood services, psychiatric care, workforce development training and much more.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.