Pickerington | International Women's Day celebrations

Dedicated to strong women everywhere, Pickerington’s Combustion Brewery & Taproom is hosting a Girl Scout cookie flight of beer celebration on March 12, 13 and 14. In light of International Women’s Day, this event will feature popularGirl Scout cookies expertly paired with tasteful Combustion craft beers.

“This is our third year offering a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing in conjunction with International Women's Day,” says Sarah Jackson, co-founder of Combustion Brewery. “It's a fun way to experience a flight of our fresh craft beer paired with the Girl Scout cookies that everyone enjoys. We buy our cookies from a local troop, and supporting young women who are learning leadership skills through Girl Scouts is a great fit for our annual celebration.”

Thanks to Troop 6573, the cookie and beer combinations being offered this weekend are Tagalong + El Heffe, Lemon Up + Combustion IPA, Trefoil + Maggie Mae and S'mores + Dark Black Past.

Troop 6573 will be at the brewery selling cookies from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday March 13 and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday March 14. Troop 6573 will also be selling at multiple locations around Pickerington, including Hangry City Grille & Spirits, Get Air Pickerington, GNC and Walgreens at varying times this weekend and next. Check out their full schedule here: www.girlscouts.org.

Due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts are also encouraging customers to utilize the Digital Cookie online platform for those who may not want to venture out to one of the in-person cookie booths in the area.

The International Women’s Day celebrations don’t have to stop with cookies. Combustion has more events coming this month that are delightfully female-friendly.

Seven Acre Baker is a mother-daughter baking duo who use high quality ingredients to bring you the freshest artisan bakes. They make everything from scratch and by hand. From macarons to sourdough and biscuits, they look forward to bringing their passion for baking from their homes to yours, 5-7 p.m on March 16.

Indulge in a Paint & Sip with Gio session that comes with professional instructions and all the supplies you need to create a beautiful work of art from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 24. Tickets are $30 each.

“Here’s to strong women; May we know them; May we be them; May we raise them.” —Unknown.

