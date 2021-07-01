Tri-Village | Family fun for everyone

Summertime is finally here, and you can take full advantage of the beautiful blue skies and warm weather – and get the kids out of the house – thanks to the unique events and exciting spots for learning, appreciating nature and just kicking back. Here are just a few places to go, things to see and activities to do this summer.

For the Artist at Home

Music in the Parks

The city of Upper Arlington is hosting a socially distanced concert series over three days in July.

Drive up to a free concert at Thompson Park July 1, 8 and 15. You’re welcome to bring lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Pre-registration is required and can be done on the city website at www.upperarlingtonoh.gov.

Picassos Art Studio

Picassos in Upper Arlington offers art classes for you and the kids. Art instructors focus on teaching creativity, not form, so you and your kids can enjoy the process of painting regardless of skill level. Find your inner muse and get painting at Picassos.

Grandview Mercantile Fine Antiques

If you haven’t been antiquing yet, there’s no better time than the present. Grandview Mercantile showcases 20 of central Ohio’s premier antique dealers and more than 500 consignors, making it the perfect place to fine a unique piece for your home.

Shop online or in store, but don’t wait if you see a piece you love – the collection is always changing.

For the Wild One

Reed Road Water Park

Grab the sunscreen and hit the pool. From a water vortex and twisty slides to a diving well and lap lanes, each member of the family is sure to find their own slice of water park heaven at Reed Road. The water park also features a leisure area with zero-depth entry, a water playground and a wading pool. Don’t forget to hit up the snack shack!

Pins Mechanical Co.

This new “Midwest-made” bar and arcade is both kid and dog friendly. From open time until 8 p.m., children can join their parents to play duckpin bowling, foosball, table tennis, pinball and more. Bring your own food or visit the rotating food trucks outside.

Miner 49er Blacklight Mini Golf

Explore the old West glow in the dark style. Putt your way through a glowing mini golf course designed to resemble an old West mining town. Enjoy the glowing hand-painted murals that cover the walls of the town and mine.

After a challenging course, stop by the full restaurant for pizza and hand-scooped milkshakes. The kitchen uses only fresh and local ingredients.

For the Thinker

History Walks

In January, Tri-Village Magazine took an inside look at the new History Walks app to explore the local legends of Grandview and Marble Cliff. Now that summer is here, it’s the perfect time to start your trek through history. The app provides narration of the local history, landmarks and notable people as you tour your way through the neighborhood. You can walk, run, bike or even pogo the tour route while you tune in.

StoryWalk

Take a stroll around C. Ray Buck Park with your young ones and stop at reading stations along the way to complete a story. Follow the trail to start reading and develop your child’s early learning skills by discussing the story as you walk.

Presented by the Grandview Heights Public Library and the Grandview Heights Parks Department, the StoryWalk changes its books periodically.

In July, look out for Sophie’s Squash by Pat Zietlow Miller and Anne Wilsdorf and The School Book by Todd Parr. In August, the StoryWalk will feature Elmore by Holly Hobbie.

Cardiff Woods Park

Visit this park in Upper Arlington for a peaceful escape from the busyness of day-to-day life. With multiple trails on two acres, this bit of woods is a great place for a quick nature walk. It also features benches, a wooded pathway and an art installation.

For the Whole Family

Northam Park

The enormous Northam Park has something for everyone. For the more artistically inclined, it is home to the Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival in September as well as the occasional concert and festival. Its playground is one of the best in the city, perfect for young adventurers and burning off that summertime energy.

The more laid back member of the family can relax in the reading garden or head to the beautiful walking path. The park also includes a splash pad, recreational fields for sports, a gazebo and a picnic area.

× Summer Sweetness Chase away summer blues with these sweet stops. Pure Imagination Chocolatier Known for its truffles, Pure Imagination makes all of its chocolates in house. Owner Daniel Cooper recommends the blueberry gouda truffle, which is made with a white chocolate ganache. Anthony-Thomas Candy Shoppe This family owned and operated shop is known for its Brutus-themed buckeyes as well as delicious assorted chocolates. Book a factory tour to see how the chocolate is made for the perfect rainy-day activity. Chocolate Café A woman-owned business, Chocolate Café was voted in the top 10 Best Buckeyes in Ohio by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards in 2019. Along with truffles and buckeyes, the café also features cupcakes, cookies, pies and more.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.