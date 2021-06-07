Tri-Village | Hop into summer with two night markets

This summer, the Grandview Hop will take over Grandview Avenue on Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, 5-9 p.m.

A fun night market full of local businesses, food trucks, artisans and more, the Grandview Hop is something you won’t want to miss.

From 1st to 5th Avenues, Grandview will be filled with local vendors selling hand-crafted clothing and jewelry, paper and leather goods, soaps, home décor, dog bandanas, art and more. Some of the food trucks attending include Cousin Main’s Lobster, Sweet Carrot, Buckeye Donuts and Jeni’s Ice Cream.

With live performances, activities for kids and a beer garden, the Grandview Hop has fun for all ages.

“(It’s) community fun for everyone,” says Derek Grusso, the lead organizer. “It’s a free event. Everyone’s welcome.”

Grusso is the founder of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) Club, which is the main organizer of the event. The CYP Club also collaborated with the city of Grandview, the parks and recreation department and Destination Grandview.

After a year-long pandemic, Grusso hopes this event will be encouraging for the community.

“I think people will be inspired to feel like there’s more hope,” he says. “We’re in this together, and we’re coming out of this together.”

In addition to being a fun event, the Grandview Hop is also charitable. Since 2005, it has raised more than $75,000 for local charities through the beer garden. This year, the CYP Club chose the TriVillage Mentor League as the benefiting charity.

“We want to be able to contribute more to local causes,” says Grusso.

Because of the success of the Grandview Hop, the CYP Club decided to put on a new event: Upper Arlington Night Market at the Mallway.

With a similar set-up, the UA Night Market will take place on Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m. on Arlington Avenue.

“We wanted to bring the same level of success and excitement to Upper Arlington,” says Grusso.

Both events will feature more than 40 vendors.

“We want to continue to engage the community and help the community,” says Grusso, “and we want everyone to feel welcome and have a good time.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant.