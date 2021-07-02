Discover Grove City | New economic development manager named

Stephanie Bosco was named economic development manager for the city of Grove City by Mayor Richard Stage in a city press release on June 25.

“With more than a decade of economic development experience in the central Ohio area and her understanding of state and regional workforce resources, Bosco will be a vital addition to the Development Department team,” Stage says in the press release.

According to the press release, Bosco's duties will be attracting and retaining businesses, supporting Grove City’s business incubator program and assisting with the city’s economic development policies and programs.

Grove City’s business incubator program, Cultivate, started in Grove City in 2016. The nonprofit organization holds networking events and aids clients with physical resources such as office space and meeting rooms.

Bosco most recently served as the interim executive director at GROW Licking County Community Improvement Corporation, an economic development team, prior to receiving this appointment. She spent nearly a decade as a project management specialist for One Columbus, a role that Grove City development director Kyle Rauch views as a tremendous precursor to her new job.

“Bosco’s experience with One Columbus and successes serving as the first point of contact for prospective and established businesses is precisely the expertise needed to accelerate our business retention and expansion strategy,” Rauch says in the press release.

In her new role, Bosco says she wants to nurture economic success in Grove City every day.

“Grove City has the advantage of a strategic metropolitan location, a desirable community to raise a family and a modern and diversey economy,” Bosco says in the press release. “I look forward to advancing attraction and retention efforts.”

Grove City currently has 34 approved construction plans by its city council, including new apartment complexes, a new Hilton hotel, restaurants and senior living communities.

With a rise in older-aged residents in Ohio, there is more of a demand for affordable, low-maintenance residential areas catered toward these age groups. There is currently an approved plan for the Sugar Maple Commons, an apartment community specifically for residents aged 55 and older. Read more about these plans in the July/August issue of Discover Grove City.

In addition to the 34 approved plans, the city also has 43 more plans awaiting construction approval. Check out these plans online at https://www.grovecityohio.gov/development/ongoing-development/.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.