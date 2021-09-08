New Albany | New Albany Symphony Orchestra starts new season

In a world of constant change, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra learns to adjust. On Sept. 10, the symphony will make its 2021-2022 season debut at the recently opened Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater.

The program, Night at the Movies, will be the outdoor venue’s second event ever and the symphony has worked hard to prepare. Consistent with the Night at the Movies theme, the symphony’s set will include famous selections from soundtracks such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, West Side Story and Titanic.

A new space calls for additional preparation though. Heather Garner, executive director of the symphony, has been ironing out every detail from ticketing to lighting to ensure the best experience possible at the Hinson Amphitheater.

“Because it’s a brand-new venue, there are a lot of things we’re learning for the first time,” Garner says. “It’s exciting and a little stressful at the same time, but we’re really excited to have this facility in our community. We’re thrilled the timing worked out to be able to open our season there.”

This isn’t the symphony’s first outdoor performance, however. The organization just staged 12 outdoor performances in Rose Run Park.

“Everyone loves an outdoor concert,” Garner says. “It’s casual, it’s social. There’s something about picnicking under the stars, listening to live music that’s so romantic. It’s something that a lot of people can relate to and a lot of people enjoy.”

The Hinson Amphitheater will be a welcome new space for the symphony’s performances. Garner describes the venue as timeless.

“So many venues are very temporary, but (the Hinson) is just so magical inside,” she says. “It's so special. It’s definitely a venue that so many families will enjoy for so many years. It’s a real experience. People are going to feel transported.”

Garner is excited to watch the amphitheater become a part of the New Albany community. She is already looking ahead to next season.

“I’m excited for the landscaping,” she says. “It’s going to be really pretty next year when all the ivy and flowers are blooming.”

The gates of the Hinson open at 6:30 p.m. for picnicking and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food or purchase from the event’s full catering. Food and alcohol can be pre-purchased through the symphony’s website, alcohol will also be available on site. Seating is general admission with designated areas for those bringing blankets and chairs.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.