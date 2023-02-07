Suburban Spotlight | New Albany Symphony Announces new shows in March

A symphony can take audiences through a whirlwind of emotions, inducing stellar highs that can plummet to sorrowful lows.In the core of our own community, the New Albany Symphony offers powerful muscial experiences with the talent of its ensemble.

Courtesy of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

On March 11 and 12, the symphony is bringing two performances that embody an array of musical elements from classical to jazz: Trailblazers – Sensory Friendly Concert and Ellington Price Still. Each program contains pieces from renowned artists of the 20th century, including Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington, Florence Price and William Grant Still. The performances not only allow you to escape the day's chaos, but connect you with historical moments that shaped the music of today.

It starts with “Giggling Rapids,” a segment from Ellington’s esteemed masterpiece The River Suite. Ellington describes this work as a metaphor for the changing power of a river from its source into the sea and its parallel to the cycle of human life. With its jazz-styled melodies, upbeat ambiance and explosive riffs, it is be hard to resist the joy that is “Giggling Rapids.”

Florence Price’s legacy lies dually in her music and in her triumph against the social norms of classical music during her time. As the first African-American woman to gain recognition in the classical music industry, Price’s creations drew on the Black American Experience. The symphony is performing her three-piece composition, Dances in the Canebrakes. This arrangement is significant not only because of its impressive pianistic melodies and ballroom dance-styled rhythms, but it was the last work she composed before her death in 1953.

Eminent history continues to deluge the program with the colorful music of William Grant Still, the first African-American to write a symphony performed for an American audience. The performance of his most famous work, Symphony No. 1:“Afro-American,” fosters music so powerful, it will channel you back to its momentous premiere in 1931. In this four-part composition, Still uses blues as an element to unify high musical standards and the lower socioeconomic class. Jazz and orchestral features adjust the changing mood in each segment, aiming to signify racial vindication and alter black stereotypes.

The New Albany Symphony is bringing you a show that feeds your musical cravings, links you to the heritage of 20th-century America and opens your mind to a breathtaking experience. Luis Biava, the symphony’s esteemed conductor, takes you through the peaks and valleys of this musical journey. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the music and history of the program, and open your ears and heart to the melodies of the sound.

*Accompanying the New Albany Symphony are the winners of the Student Concerto Competition, Connor Chaffin and Caden Potter.

