New Albany | Food Pantry partners with Buddy Up for Life

New Albany has a new group of chefs thanks to a recent project.

The new program, Cooking for Life, partners Buddy Up for Life with the New Albany Food Pantry to create cooking classes and lessons for individuals with Down Syndrome. The members of the group, also called athletes, are given hands-on lessons in the kitchen.

“The classes were created to provide skills for independence and to help our members develop skills that will help them live on their own,” says Beth Gibson, program coordinator.

The program includes a series of different levels that focus on skill base and retention. As more skills are taught, students are also asked to demonstrate what they have retained from previous stages.

The pilot program, which recently wrapped up, started with level one programming that lasted eight weeks.

“The level one program focuses on things like cutting techniques, reading recipes, safety, meal planning and portion sizes,” Gibson says.

While the second week of classes are starting, Buddy Up for Life is looking ahead to the future. Summer classes start in June with level one classes in the morning and level two in the afternoon.

“As these classes progress, we are hoping to create volunteer or job opportunities for our athletes,” Gibson says.

Buddy Up for Life is a nationwide program centered around creating opportunities for individuals with Down Syndrome. The three pillars include health, wellness and independence. With 24 locations nationwide, there is an abundance of ways to get involved.

Past projects with New Albany include work in community gardens and tennis tournaments.

Reflecting on the projects done by the athletes, Gibson praises the work being done.

“We have done a lot of cool things with the athletes," says Gibson. "Not only is it a great opportunity, but it is a great way to give back to the community.”

Madeline Malynn is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.