New Albany| First food hall coming to city

Granaz Construction and Real Estate Group has announced plans to open the first Food & Retail Hall in New Albany by September of 2021.

The 15,000-sq. ft. venue will be made up of stalls, kiosks and storefronts, as well as indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Dr. Ethan Shajie of the Granaz Group is spearheading the project and plans on highlighting the Bubbly Lifestyle brand in the project by encouraging a vivacious and high-spirited way of living.

Bubbly Hall will be providing fast-casual cuisine that matches the relaxed and joyful environment that they hope to create. Vendors are supported by Bubbly Hall at opening and throughout their time in the hall.

"People enjoy the opportunity to experience products on their own in a relaxed and casual manner," Shajie says. "This type of engagement stimulates the senses that drive deeper connections and lasting impressions. That is why we encourage businesses to use our platform to extend their reach in a non-traditional and innovative way."

Construction for the space has faced delays due to inclement weather and a slowdown in production of construction materials, but Granaz Group says it is committed to prioritizing the incorporation of their brand into the community.

Because of the opportunity for business growth, residential development and personal enrichment in New Albany, Granaz Group says it is looking forward to establishing Bubbly Hall in this community.

According to the Granaz Group website, it is a family-owned hospitality business that strives to build structures that prioritize both visual and experiential greatness in comparison to traditional, uninspiring buildings.

They say these values will be reflected in this upcoming project.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.