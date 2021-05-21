New Albany | Celebrate Pride Month with Pride New Albany

Pride New Albany may have formed just two years ago, but it has hit the ground running since its inception and has events prepared all June long to honor Pride Month.

Ever since it collaborated with the New Albany Chamber of Commerce in June 2019 to host its first event, Pride New Albany has worked to form a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Those efforts are continuing this year, with a handful of events happening this June to commemorate the inclusion Pride Month stands for.

Just before Pride Month is set to commence, a historic moment occurred in New Albany.

On May 18, New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding signed a first-of-its-kind proclamation submitted by Pride New Albany, officially declaring June 2021 as Pride Month. Its goals are to celebrate and be a crutch for the LGBTQ+ community, propel residents to learn more about diversity, equality and inclusion and celebrate everything the LGBTQ+ community has done throughout history.

There’s no better way to hone these ideals than to participate in these upcoming Pride Month events.

Pride Book Spotlight

During the entire month, Columbus Metropolitan Library’s New Albany branch will showcase a Pride Book spotlight via a display. There will be a list of books as well as resources that deal with LGBTQ+ themes and issues, including equality. There will also be some books related to racial equality. You’ll never lose your place, either – because students from New Albany High School’s Sexuality and Gender Awareness (SAGA) group will be creating Pride-themed bookmarks for participants.

Pride New Albany Day

On Thursday, June 24, you may see Pride New Albany window clings all across the city. Pride New Albany will send all business members of the New Albany chamber these clings in late May to spread the word and honor the first-ever Pride New Albany Day. There’s more you can do besides hang up a window cling, though. Let your LGBTQ+ loved ones know they are celebrated and cherished not just June 24 but every day after, too.

Pride New Albany at New Albany Farmers Market

Also June 24, from 4-7 p.m., Pride New Albany will have a table set up at the New Albany Farmers Market. Local businesses will be invited to take part in Ohio Business Competes, which aims to encourage and support nondiscrimination protections at the state level. Stop by and say “hi,” and show that you stand in solidarity with them.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.