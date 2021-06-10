New Albany | Library receives a facelift

The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s New Albany branch has undergone a modernized refresh as well as reopened limitedly, so patrons can now see the breathtaking changes and use books to escape the pandemic.

The library, which was closed for almost three months, has now reopened in a limited capacity with upgrades galore. Some of its stations have consolidated into one center, including the updates to its service model, with the information desk and circulation desk having transformed into a public service desk. Because of this merge, there was more room for other additions.

The entire area has expanded, including increased seating in the Homework Help Center, more study rooms, doubled space in the teen section and a larger children’s area. It garnered a refurbishment via new ceilings, lighting, HVAC, floorings, windows and furniture as well.

Benjamin Reid, manager of the New Albany branch, is over the moon about the renovations. He says customers have expressed their delight in the changes, too.

× 1 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 2 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 3 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 4 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 5 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 6 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 7 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 8 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library × 9 of 9 Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library Prev Next

Reid says the renovations came at the best time. While a refresh had already been planned before COVID-19 struck, he says the library took advantage of the quiet time that popped up during the renovation process due to the pandemic.

“The refresh came at a great time because we were in this time period of sort of some diminished services,” Reid says. “So, the disruptions to our services are not as great as they would have been in previous years, and it gives us the opportunity to reinvest in the New Albany community to create a space that will work.”

While the library is only open for limited services for the time being ­– which means there are no in-person meetings or programs currently running – Reid is optimistic these improvements will draw in even more customers than the branch saw in pre-pandemic times.

“We’re certainly hopeful,” Reid says. “We’re hopeful that resources like our Homework Help Center and this teen space, and we’ve added some study rooms, that those are going to get good usage once everybody in our society is more willing to use public spaces.”

The renovations come just before a key anniversary for the library: it will celebrate 20 years in 2023. Reid says he and his staff are already looking ahead, and he can’t wait to see the drastic improvements and long-term impact this refresh will have not only on the community, but New Albany as a whole.

“We loved the branch as it was before, but it was showing its age in some ways,” Reid says. “And so by doing this update and updating some of our service models here, we’re able to really align with some of our key strategies of serving kids and families, of what we call ‘serving young minds in the community.’ We think it’s just a real benefit, a real reinvestment for New Albany.”

As that milestone inches closer, swing by to see the renovations and see why it’s been around for so long as well as why it’ll continue to be a mainstay in New Albany.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.