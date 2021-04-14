New Albany | Running for a cause

Photo by Robb McCormick Photography www.robbmccormick.com ©2021

New Albany’s police are quick in their efforts to participate in the NFL trend which supports the kids and families of St. Jude. This past week, the officers filmed their take on Run Rich Run, a fundraiser challenging people to run their version of “40.” Participants run anything from a 40-yard dash to 40 minutes of activity.

Rich Eisen, NFL sports journalist, started the event 6 years ago and has raised more than 2.5 million dollars for St. Jude. Wanting to get in on the action, New Albany Police Sgt. Garrett Fernander gathered his men.

“I am a fan of the NFL and we have been following this trend for a little while, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to bring some positivity to the community,” says Fernander.

Fernander was able to enlist a couple of officers to join in on the video, two of whom work for the school district. The four of them were hoping to challenge other areas of the community and their efforts quickly spread further.

“After the video was posted, Eisen saw it himself and reposted it to his Twitter feed, which was exciting to see,” says Fernander.

While community members achieved their 40 by walking, jogging, biking and more, the New Albany Police had a different take.

The police group chose a unique spin on the challenge by running a 40-yard dash in full uniform.

“We wanted to highlight the partnership between law enforcement and the community,” says Fernander.

Run Rich Run is just one of the many efforts New Albany Police have participated in. Every year in the summer, New Albany Police host a Safety Town event to teach children safety lessons about fire, pedestrians, and more. A program teaching women self-defense is also a popular initiative promoted by the unit.

Working with the city and creating relationships remains an important value of New Albany Police.

“Really any opportunity that we have to serve our community and Columbus at large, we pursue,” says Fernander. “We do a lot to explore those opportunities.”

Madeline Malynn is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.