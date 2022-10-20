Dublin | Help the City of Dublin name their snowplows

City of Dublin

Help the City of Dublin make winter even more fun! This year, the City of Dublin is asking members of the community to help them give their snow plows fun new names. Community members will be able to track the plows in real-time by viewing the SnowGo dashboard. Viewers will also see which plow is on which street, by looking for the name of the plow.

Community members are able to submit their name ideas through the submission form, which will be open from Oct. 17 through Oct. 26. All finalists will be revealed on the City of Dublin’s Facebook page on Oct. 31. Once the finalists are posted, the community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite names. The names that receive the highest number of votes will be assigned to different snow plows. Voting will be open until Nov. 4, and the winning 10 names will be revealed Nov. 7.

In order to be considered, name ideas must be non-partisan and include nothing derogatory, profane or obscene. Additionally, by submitting your name suggestion to the City of Dublin, you consent to it being reprinted and shared on the City’s website, social media platforms and the SnowGo platform if your name is selected.

Further, the City of Dublin is partnering with Dublin City Schools for the paint the plow program. These 10 additional plows will be painted and named by the art classes at each participating school.

Snow and ice information can be accessed using the SnowGo webpage or through the GoDublin app. The app and website can be viewed on any device and provide real-time plow progress.

Dublin is not the only snow plow naming contest around; the Ohio Turnpike is holding its second annual Name-a-Snowplow Contest beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

For more information on SnowGo as well as the snow removal process in the City of Dublin, visit dublinohiousa.gov.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.