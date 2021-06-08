Grove City | Summer Reading Challenge begins

Stimulate your mind and get rewarded for reading by participating in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

The Southwest Public Libraries, which includes the Grove City Library and Westland Area Library, is offering its Summer Reading Challenge June 5-July 31 to Franklin County residents to encourage people of all ages to spend time reading and learning over the summer.

“We are so excited to be able to offer another Summer Reading Challenge safely this year,” Meredith Wickham, director of the library, says in a press release. “Even in a typical year, we know what it takes to combat the loss of reading skills over the summer, and with the pandemic intensifying learning loss, it’s become even more important. Our staff have spent months creating a stimulating program for all ages, and we look forward to a fun and reading-filled summer together.”

Participants in the Summer Reading Challenge will get points for reading, attending virtual programs and completing missions created by the library, says Lore Lehr, youth services librarian for SPL. Youth participants will receive coupons, a free book of their choice and a chance to win raffle prizes while adult participants will have a chance to win prizes and a chance at a gift card raffle as well.

Lehr says there will be a weekly virtual performer on Zoom to give participants a chance to ask questions and engage with notable authors and groups. Performers this summer include children’s author Linda Numeroff, the Columbus Zoo and Music and the Underground Railroad creator Reggie Harris.

All programming will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lehr says. The SPL Facebook page will hold all weekly performers, storytimes and its STEM program.

Lehr says it’s important for adults to model positive reading behaviors for children and to keep the mind active and learning at any age.

“Our summer reading program started as a way to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading to prevent the ‘summer slide,’” she says. “Studies have shown that children who do not read over the summer come back to school less prepared than those that have. Now we recognize that reading is good for all ages.”

Registration for the Summer Reading Challenge is available now and can be done in person, on the library’s website or on the READsquared app.

