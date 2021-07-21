Grove City | National Purple Heart Day to be observed in August

Courtesy of the City of Grove CIty

Purple Heart recipients will be honored with a ceremony on Aug. 6 at the Purple Heart Memorial Walk, according to a Grove City press release.

National Purple Heart Day, which falls on Aug. 7 each year, honors U.S. Armed Forces members who have been wounded or killed in any enemy action against the United States, according to the United Services Organization.

“I am humbled by the bravery of individuals who placed themselves in harm’s way on our behalf,” Grove City Mayor Richard L. Stage says in the press release. “National Purple Heart Day provides us an ideal opportunity to recognize and appreciate those who earned this selfless medal of merit.”

The Purple Heart Memorial Walk, which was dedicated in 2017, is a heart-shaped path that honors Grove City soldiers who are worthy of the Purple Heart honor. This year, eight soldiers’ names were added to the pathway. From Aug. 6-10, the area will be filled with full-size, illuminated American flags so spectators can see them at any time of the day.

Stage says Grove City became a Purple Heart City in 2017 at the request of a casualty’s mother. He urges residents to check out the memorial this August to pay respect to the soldiers who were wounded in battle.

“Knowing that there are Purple Heart recipients and realizing the sacrifice of those who were casualties of an injury and those who survived are of particular importance,” Stage says. “It’s interesting to understand the sacrifices.”

Grove City will observe National Purple Heart Day on Aug. 6 at the Purple Heart Memorial Walk in Henceroth Park at 2075 Mallow Lane. For any additional information, visit the city’s website.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant.