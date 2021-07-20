Grove City | Upcoming 5K to raise funds for literacy

For those who have a read for speed – scratch that, need for speed – grab your running shoes and get started on the Pathway to Literacy 5K hosted by the Friends of the Southwest Public Libraries.

The Pathway to Literacy 5K fundraiser will return for a second year from Sept. 6-18. The event, which was created in 2020, turned out to be the organization’s most successful fundraiser, says David Donofrio, vice president of Friends of Southwest Public Libraries.

“We feel it is because of the flexibility it offers. People can participate in a common activity from wherever they are, over a roughly week time period,” Donofrio says. “Yet they can feel connected to others by sharing photos in their t-shirts or with their bibs on social media, using the hashtag #PathwayToLiteracy.”

The idea for the event was formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Realizing that the only safe activities were ones that occurred outside either alone or with family, Donofrio says the FSPL was moved to create an event for all to partake in.

“You would see huge numbers of people walking in parks, walking their dog on the street, or taking a bike ride,” Donofrio says. “Inspired by this, we thought that holding a virtual 5K, which could be done by anyone, anywhere over a set period of time, and sharing the photos on social media, would allow people to participate from where they were in an event for a common cause.”

This isn’t your average 5K, though. Participants have a 13-day span to complete the total distance and can achieve it by doing anything active – running, biking, walking or even mowing the lawn. To update their progress, participants can post updates on social media with the hashtag #PathwayToLiteracy and get reposted on the FSPL’s Facebook page.

Donofrio says all money raised from the fundraiser goes directly toward the FSPL’s mission: raising awareness of literacy and supporting the Southwest Public Library system. There isn’t a set fundraising goal, but he says they hope the community will come together in a big way.

Registration for the Pathway to Literacy 5K is open now until July 31 on the FSPL’s website for $30 without a T-shirt and $40 with a T-shirt. The fundraiser will take place between Sept. 6-18.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com