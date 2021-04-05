Grove City | Mayor's Cup date announced

The 33rd annual Mayor's Cup Golf Outing with Grove City Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage is scheduled for Monday, May 10 at the Pinnacle Golf Club.

Tee off will be at 10 a.m., and individual players or teams of four are able to enter. For individual players, the cost is $135 to enter. For teams, it's $500.

Donations from corporations and individual contributors are being accepted, and funds raised will be donated to the LifeCare Alliance Meals-on-Wheels program.

The Meals-on-Wheels program delivers thousands of meals each day to adults and homebound individuals in Franklin, Madison, Marion, Champaign and Logan counties.

The Mayor's Cup Golf Outing has donated over $200,000 to the LifeCare Alliance Meals-on-Wheels program, and Mayor Stage says he is proud to provide help to an organization that serves so many in the community.

"Meals-on-Wheels has been in Grove City for a number of years," Mayor Stage says. "They've done such a commendable job of serving our seniors and the less fortunate. It just seemed like a natural progression to try to support that as much as we can."

Mayor Stage helped to establish this fundraiser in 1989 during his first term as mayor of Grove City.

"Our parks and rec director back then started a volleyball tournament, and we thought, 'well, let's try to raise more money,'" Mayor Stage says. "So, myself and a couple other people came up with the idea of doing a golf outing."

Those who aren't able to golf are still encouraged to participate in other ways. Beyond golfing in a four-player scramble format, there will be the opportunity to win raffles, door prizes and participate in hole contests.

Mayor Stage says he looks forward to joining friends of the LifeCare Alliance Group and community members on the golf course. He also confirms that social distancing and safety guidelines will be followed at the event.

The deadline to register for the outing is Friday, April 30. For more information, visit www.GroveCityOhio.gov.

