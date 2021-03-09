Grove City | Adult cornhole and softball league registration now open

Applications for Grove City Park and Recreation's adult cornhole and softball leagues are open now through March 31.

The leagues have competitive and recreational levels, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the outdoor events.

"We'll have a sport site coordinator on site at all times to help with scheduling and to make sure the league runs as safely as possible," says Jason Barnes, Grove City sports supervisor.

These community sport teams provide a fun and safe way to enjoy the warming weather throughout this spring and summer.

The slow-pitch softball league is a 10-game season and will be played at Fryer Park starting Monday, April 19. Men's leagues will play Tuesday through Friday, co-rec leagues on Fridays or Sundays and women's league on Mondays. There is a fee of $360 per team.

The adult cornhole league will start its six-week season on April 8 at Grove City Brewing Company. The season will continue on Thursdays and teams must pay a fee of $50. Teams are comprised of two players and will play a minimum of two games per night.

"We are providing for the community what we can," Barnes says. "Just to be active and enjoy the fun atmosphere, whether it's softball or cornhole, it's something to get out and be a part of the community."

For more information or to fill out an application, visit www.parks.grovecityohio.gov or call the Kingston Center.

