Do you have unwanted pill bottles piling up in your home? Are you concerned that they might fall into the hands of your kids? This year, the City of Dublin and the Dublin Police are committed to ending the opiate crisis that has been plaguing Central Ohio.

Dublin Police Officer Kathy Evans, coordinator for the take back events, says, “We are happy to partner with our community to reduce the risk of prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse while ensuring the medications are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.”

The Dublin Drug Take Back Events are designed with safety in mind, and serve as a free, anonymous way for residents to drop off their expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. All events will run from 10 a.m -2 p.m. at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.

All events are drive-thru, which will allow for social distancing as well as discreetness. The first event already took place on Feb. 27, but the next one will occur on April 24 as a part of a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) national take back event, which loosens limitations on what is accepted in the drop off. On June 26, residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at the drive-thru location New Hope Church, 4739 Powell Rd.

The next Dublin Drug Take Back Event will occur on Aug. 21, then Oct. 30 and finally Dec. 18, 2021. The DEA has yet to determine if Oct. 30 will be another national event. Currently, the service is accepting pills, gel-caps and dry medications, including dry pet medications and blister packs. The Take Back Event does not accept liquids, sharp needles, syringes, inhalers, epinephrine autoinjectors, vaping devices, medical equipment, lancets or aerosol containers.

The service providers ask that all loose medications are sealed in a zip-close bag when being dropped off at these events, but if the medication must be in its original prescription bottle, then personal information and labels should be crossed off or removed first.

There is also a 24/7 prescription drug drop box located inside of the Dublin Justice Center lobby near the Police Records reception window. A notable difference in this free service is that it is not drive-thru and accepts pills, patches, gel-caps, dry medications, medication samples and pet medications.

