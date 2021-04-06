Dublin | New smoothie cafe

It’s no secret that healthy eating can be a challenge, but who says that it can’t be colorful, flavorful and fun? Healthy Blends, a new smoothie and juice café, strives to create meal replacement shakes, energizing teas and more that are both healthy and tasty. Lucky for Dublin, Healthy Blends is having its grand opening on Saturday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Healthy Blends owners and couple Alex Dominguez and Tinia Suggs are both health coaches from Salem, Massachusetts. The couple originally started growing their health coaching services in Massachusetts, and eventually moved out to Los Angeles in the beginning of 2019.

Initially, the couple thought they would be pursing health coaching in Los Angeles for years to come, until a business partner approached them with the idea to launch a health café in Columbus.

“One of our other business partners that also lived in California had this grand idea to move to Columbus, Ohio, so that we could open up a few different healthy cafes, which is what brought us here,” Dominguez says. “So, we actually helped open up one and help manage one called Align Columbus which is on Bethel Road.”

About five months ago, after welcoming a newborn son, they decided to sign the lease on their own health café, and the vision for Healthy Blends became a reality.

“Dublin reminds us a lot of where we lived in Salem, so we had a lot of that small town vibe that was big enough to be a city but very welcoming,” Suggs says. “The community and areas like the neighborhoods are really, really nice.”

Although Healthy Blends will be fully owned and operated by Dominguez and Suggs, they both plan on actively continuing their health coaching businesses online, where they reach clients in more than 18 countries.

“Healthy Blends definitely takes up the majority of our time, but where we're flexible enough that we can do both and we have a growing online business, and both kind of feed each other,” Dominguez says.

As health coaches, Dominguez and Suggs both strive to emphasize the importance of nutrition in everyday life.

“We do a lot of like group fitness classes, we do a lot of free Zoom classes and things like that but as far as the physical training, that's not really our main focus when we help clients,” Dominguez says. “We love to work out, we love to train, and we encourage people to do with us, but our main focus is nutrition.”

Although the meal replacement smoothies and shakes may be birthday cake or peanut butter cookie dough flavored, each smoothie actually contains 24 grams of protein and less grams of sugar than a banana. Each smoothie is also under 350 calories and they have more than 21 essential vitamins and minerals.

“We're able to doll them up and put all these fun flavors while still keeping the calories low and the nutrition high,” Dominguez says.

Healthy Blends also serves energizing teas, and even kids beverages that have electrolytes, no caffeine and low sugar.

“The teas are awesome because they are … clean energy as opposed to energy drinks or even sometimes coffee, depending on how most people put sugar, etcetera in there, but it's a green tea base it's full of antioxidants,” Suggs says. “We have B-12 vitamins, collagen, or herbal aloe in our teas as well, so it's really a nutritional drink as well as providing you with great energy.”

Healthy Blends will offer a $3 off any combo deal throughout the grand opening on April 3. Their hours of operation will include Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

“The mission is really simple for us, it’s to bring a healthy active lifestyle to the community,” Dominguez says. “And one thing that we pride ourselves on is that people walk into our café and leave, they’re better than when they walked in, whatever that feels like for them.”

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.