Dublin | Memorial Tournament seeks volunteers

The 2021 Memorial Tournament is looking for volunteers!

Come May 31-June 6, the tournament is looking for volunteers to help remind spectator's to wear a mask. Yep, that's it!

Volunteers are asked to walk to an assigned course/location and kindly remind people who are not eating or drinking to wear a mask. Volunteers are given a "Mask Up!" T-Shirt and tournament hat, free of charge. Hole in one, right? Some volunteers will even get to walk with marquis groups (outside the ropes) for 18 holes!

There is a minimum volunteer requirement of 8 hours. This can be met by working one shift or multiple 4-hour shifts. Benefits received are based on the total number of hours volunteered.

Be part of the first ever Fan Safety Ambassador Committee.

