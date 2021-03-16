Dublin | Enjoying art from a distance

Enjoying art in person hasn’t been easy this year.

In order to keep the art scene alive, the Dublin Arts Council has created the 6-ft. gallery, a self-guided street art tour that anyone can enjoy. The 6-ft. gallery project showcases local artists around Downtown Dublin and Bridge Park while also allowing viewers to maintain social distance during the pandemic.

Carriage Ride in Killarney by Bev Goldie

This month’s edition of the 6-ft. gallery project will center around scenes of Ireland in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The artists this month include members of the Dublin Area Art League Judith Coggin, Carol Cosgrove, Bev Goldie and Joe Lambert.

Photographer Judith Coggin has been creating digital photo artwork since 2000 and has been taking photos for more than 35 years. For the 6-ft. gallery project, Coggin drew inspiration from a 2019 trip to Ireland with her husband by applying her usual painterly effects to the photos. Coggin earned advanced degrees in history from The Ohio State University and is also retired from executive leadership roles in nonprofit social service and education.

Carol Cosgrove is a retired art and special education teacher who creates miniature paintings. Cosgrove is originally from Philadelphia and attended Otterbein University in Westerville. Cosgrove has continued to pursue oil and landscape painting despite her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. She is also a member and former trustee of the Ohio Plein Air Society.

Local artist Bev Goldie runs a home décor business, has a self-published book and teaches. Goldie earned a fine arts degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield with a focus in oil painting and printmaking. She offers original and commissioned art as well as prints of cars, posters, books, canvas reproductions and hand-enhanced photos.

Joe Lambert works with oil and acrylic paint, painting landscapes, seascapes and wildlife. Lambert is a BFA graduate of OSU where he worked in the information technology group until his retirement in 2009. Lambert is also a musician, and primarily performs for residents of senior living facilities through his nonprofit musical ministry with his wife, Joanne Blum.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.