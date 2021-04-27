Dublin | City to establish DORA

Map courtesy of City of Dublin Historic Dublin Boundary Map

The City of Dublin is working toward creating a DORA, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, in time for warm weather.

A DORA would provide the following:

1. Allow full service (including alcoholic beverages) outdoor dining that is currently restricted because of our streetscape (i.e. fencing in a dining area would cut off pedestrian traffic).

2.Large scale events would be made less restrictive with the creation of the D.O.R.A. Guests at these events would be able to circulate freely throughout the business district with their beverages that were purchased at one of the establishments within the D.O.R.A.

DORAs have been actively implemented in many central Ohio cities such as Hilliard, Powell, Worthington, Grove City, Delaware and potentially Westerville soon.

The city wants to establish a DORA in Downtown Dublin so that people can enjoy dining, shopping and entertainment without being restricted. This decision also benefits local business, as it encourages more visits.

To the right is a map of the proposed DORA areas.

On April 26, Dublin City Council hosted a meeting and voted to implement the DORA districts. See video below.

For updates and more information, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov. You can also submit a comment or question online.