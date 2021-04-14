Dublin | Celebrating Earth Day all month long

The City of Dublin has come up with a wide variety of Earth Day activities throughout the month of April in honor of Earth Day. These activities are all COVID-19 safe and can help encourage environmentally friendly lifestyle changes. Let’s take a look!

Kid and Family Friendly Events

Dublin Community Recreation Center activities

Join the Dublin Rec Center for six Earth day, outdoor programs. The programs include a hide and seek scavenger hunt, Storybook Forest, Can You Dig It?, Spring Hike series, Family Fishing Fun and Twilight Trek. Visit https://dublinohiousa.gov/earthmonth for more info.

Drive-through native garden

On April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, Dublin residents can pick up a set of native plants to grow at home from the DCRC West Parking Lot, 5600 Post Rd. The plants, and the memories you’ll make while planting it with your family, are free. Pre-registration is required. https://dublinohio.wufoo.com/forms/zi43kps1vtxn14/.

Dublin Arts Council Wishing Tree

This month, residents can find biodegradable wish slips in Dublin’s ARTboxes located throughout the city to write a wish on. They can then tie their wish to the Wishing Tree, located at Dublin Arts Center plaza, 7125 Riverside Dr. On April 30, Arbor Day, the tree full of wishes will be planted there.

Environmentally Friendly Events

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Another Dublin Drug Take Back event is set for April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is drive-through at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy. Discarding unwanted prescription drugs this way helps keep them out of the waterways and away from pets or children.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

On May 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) is hosting an event in Dublin where residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste. According to SWACO, one can identify a hazardous object if has words such as poison, danger, caution, flammable, corrosive, or use in a well-ventilated area on it. The event will take place at the City of Dublin Fleet Building, 6351 Shier Rings Rd.

Recycle E-Waste

The City of Dublin now offers a place where residents can drop off items such as old computers and cell phones. Items can be dropped off at 6555 Shier Rings Rd. at the Dublin Service Center any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. See link for complete list: https://dublinohiousa.gov/living/its-greener-in-dublin/

dublin compost 1

Dublin Compost

The City of Dublin is now offering a new, free Dublin Compost program. Residents are encouraged to gather up food and yard scraps at home, preferably using a 6-gallon BPI Certified Compostable Bucket Liner and can dump their compost contents at the 24/7 waste drop off location (6555 Shier Rings Rd.).

Don’t have the right bucket liner? 6-gallon BPI Certified Compostable Bucket Liners are available on Amazon, at Kroger and Whole Foods. Visit this link to register for the compost program and learn more: https://dublinohiousa.gov/compost

Social Events

Social Media Contest

From now until April 30, Dublin residents can post photos with the #GreenerInDublin on Instagram to automatically enter in a tree seedling giveaway. 10 winners will be randomly selected. Post away!

Earth Day Poster Contest

Dublin kids can enter this contest by drawing how they celebrate Earth Day in Dublin. There will be both an age 10 and under category and an 11 to 17 age category. The deadline to submit is April 30, and the winner’s artwork will be chosen as the 2022 Dublin Earth Day Celebration logo. Submit artwork here: https://dublinohio.wufoo.com/forms/z1oz09cm0tx1p2t/

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.