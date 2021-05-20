Pickerington | Library opens doors for community resources expo

Mark your calendar for June 9 and get ready to attend the first in-person expo at the library in more than a year.
The community resources expo will be hosted at Pickerington Library Main from 3-7 p.m.
Participating agencies will serve community members seeking job support, business opportunities, family resources and more, so there will be something for everyone to gain from the expo. Plus, enjoy food trucks and kick off the start of summer with a cup of Kona Ice.
“One of the library’s three goals for this year is to help the community recover from the pandemic,” says Director Tony Howard in a press release. “I can’t think of a better way for us to do that than to bring all of these resources together in one place. Whether you’re looking for help with a specific issue or opportunities to volunteer your time to a great cause, this event has something to offer everyone.”
Some of the participating agencies planning to attend include:
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters
- Fairfield County Park District
- Fairfield County 211
- Habitat for Humanity
- Lion’s Club
- Meals on Wheels
- Ohio Means Jobs
- Pickerington Chamber of Commerce
- Visit Fairfield County
- United Way
- The YMCA
“We are thrilled to have so many agencies and organizations participating,” says Jennifer Hrusch, manager of the library’s information and research services team. “It’s clear people are not only in need of services, but those services are ready to connect with them in person.”
The event is free and open to the public, and no pre-registration is required.
Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.