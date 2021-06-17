Pickerington | Combustion Brewery to host free hog roast

Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Suite 101, is set to host a handful of events this summer – but probably none as intriguing as the one on June 27.

Combustion will hold a free-to-the-public hog roast on the 27th to thank the community for the constant support since the pandemic began.

From 11 a.m.-7 p.m., patrons can come snag a complimentary meal and listen to live music. Slate Ridge Bluegrass Band will play from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and the House String Band will perform from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Both bands have played at Combustion multiple times, Manager Andy Norris says, and he’s thrilled to have them back.

“People really like bluegrass, and it lends itself to our aesthetic and to hog roasts really well,” Norris says. “We also couldn’t do live music over the past year or so, so it’s been great to get back into that.”

There will be enough hog, mac n’ cheese and coleslaw for around 400 meals. Meatery BBQ is preparing the hog, and buns will be provided by Seven Acre Baker.

“There’s a very limited amount, and when it’s gone, that’s it,” Norris says.

Once Combustion runs out of hog, Smitty’s Real Pit BBQ will be selling food at regular price from 2-7 p.m.

There will also be two specialty beers: Barrel Aged Brasky, which is a scotch ale, and Inch of Dust, which is a maple bourbon barrel imperial stout. Norris says these are vintage beers Combustion has had in the past, and the staff has been waiting to break them out again. This hog roast seemed like the perfect occasion.

The hog was given to Combustion as a thank you gift from Paula at Wildcat Ridge Farms, Norris says. During the entire winter, Combustion had offered vendor space in its parking lot to her and a couple other people.

Norris encourages everyone to stop by on the 27th to receive their well-earned, free gift.

“A big heartfelt thank you to the community for supporting us through the last year when it’s been so tough,” Norris says. “We want to give a little back if we can.”

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.