Tri-Village | Local singer-songwriter duo to release second album with live show

Local singer-songwriter duo Chaz and Nicki will celebrate the release of their second album Clouds and Dreams and Waves with a performance at Natalie’s Music Hall in Grandview on June 3.

Both experienced musicians, Chaz and Nicki formed their duo six years ago to create feel-good live acoustic shows in which they perform original songs and classic covers of songs by artists such as Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder and Fleetwood Mac. Columbus-based singer Nicki Baker is a third-generation musician. She grew up singing southern gospel with her family on a tour bus. Chaz Mechenbier is a singer and guitarist who has been performing both nationally and internationally for decades with a number of well-known acts, such as Jerry Reed and Ronnie Milsap, and local favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers.

While live shows were limited during the pandemic, Chaz and Nicki continued to bring music to the Columbus community by performing socially distanced live shows with the Columbus Quarantine Collective and the Curbside Concert Series. They were recently featured in WOSU’s Broad and High. During their time of isolation, Chaz and Nicki took the opportunity to reflect and finish writing, recording and producing their second album. Now, the two are once again in high demand at venues and restaurants across Ohio.

At the June 3 performance, local bassist Jeff Arszman, drummer Jarrod Maille and singer-songwriter and keyboardist Kevin Ashba will join Chaz and Nicki on stage. Along with the new releases, the full band will be performing songs from the first album First of All and their most requested cover songs.

Birdshack, a modern music trio, will also be performing that night at Natalie’s Corner Stage from 6-8 p.m. and is free or charge.

Chaz and Nicki’s CD release show takes place at 8 p.m. Masks will be required except while seated at distanced tables and bar seats. For more show information and to purchase tickets, visit Natalie’s Grandview website here. To see Chaz and Nicki’s performance schedule, click here.

