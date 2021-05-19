Pickerington | Art at the Wagnalls festival is back

The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation is hosting its second annual Art at the Wagnalls outdoor arts festival May 21-22.

According to Event Coordinator Sarah Mayzum, this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better with more hours, more artists and more music.

Local artist vendors will be selling their paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewelry and other crafts. There will be demos throughout the day of watercolor painting, blacksmithing, pottery and yoga. Plus, children can head over to the art tent for free arts and crafts.

Food will be provided by Adios Tacos, Dirty Dawgs BBQ, Backcountry Barbeque and Brainfreeze Tropical Sno.

Seven bands make up this year’s festival line-up including the Columbus-based band RAMEY, which will conclude the festival with a performance on Saturday night. Other performers include Paisha Thomas and Soul Orchestra, Dave Hawkins, Hebdo, Imber Solis, Nick D’Andrea and the Wagnalls Theater Band.

Visitors can also browse the memorial’s current gallery exhibit that features local, self-taught watercolorist Pamela Montgomery.

Art has been at the center of the Wagnalls Memorial since 1925. Mabel Wagnalls Jones, an author and concert pianist, built the gothic library memorial in honor of her parents. Jones never lived in Lithopolis, but she visited it often. She wanted to provide opportunities for the village that her parents never had as children.

The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of the community by fostering life-long learning, personal and professional growth, advancing literacy. The foundation prides itself on being an arts, cultural and education hub that creates learning opportunities for all to enjoy.

The building itself is a work of art. The Tudor-Gothic building features stained glass windows and stunning original woodwork. Outside, rock sculptures adorn the magical gardens. Today, the grounds provide a beautiful venue for weddings and, of course, the arts festival.

“We were trying to tie in the original mission of when Mabel built the library by bringing in the art festival,” Mayzum says.

According to Mayzum, vendor tents will be spread apart to aid social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available, and tables will be disinfected regularly.

Festival hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. You can find the full schedule at https://wagnallsfoundation.org/art-at-the-wagnalls/.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com