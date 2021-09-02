Dublin | Abbey Theater of Dublin unveils 2021 fall schedule

Indulge in the arts this fall with productions at Abbey Theater of Dublin. Rehearsals are in full swing, and the theater has announced an exciting fall lineup to close out the 2021 season.

There is something for everyone to enjoy, from musical comedies to Disney adaptations and collaborations with central Ohio theater companies. Highlights include the regional premiere of Catspaw, beloved characters and songs in Disney’s Descendants: The Musical and the holiday musical The Land of Forgotten Toys.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin is located inside the Dublin Community Recreation Center. Performances will be held in person with select products having live streaming or online viewing as specified below. The Abbey Theater recommends masks indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status.

Find tickets and more information at www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater.

Catspaw

by Cory Skurdal

presented in association with Original Productions Theatre

Abbey Theater of Dublin

8 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 23-25; 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26

$25 for Adults; $20 for students, seniors and matinees. Purchase tickets here

For ages 12 and up

The Story of My Life

music and lyrics by Neil Bartram, book by Brian Hill

presented in association with Evolution Theatre Company

Abbey Theater of Dublin and online

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 13; 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16; 2 p.m. Oct. 10 (live streaming available for select performances)

$25 for Adults; $20 for seniors; $15 for students. Purchase tickets here

For ages 12 and up

Two Ones

presented in association with Evolution Theatre Company

Abbey Theater of Dublin and online

7 p.m. Oct. 21; 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23

$15 per ticket. Purchase tickets here

For ages 12 and up

Evolution Theatre Company and the Abbey Theater of Dublin proudly present the in-person premieres of two one-person productions that received their virtual premieres during the pandemic:

Navigation

written and performed by Monty Almoro

The Sissy Chronicles

written and performed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger

Evolution Theatre Company’s COVID-19 policy requires guests to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine to attend a show for all performances through October 2021. For further information, please visit Evolution Theatre’s website.

Bound for Albania

written by Johnrick Hole

Abbey Theater of Dublin and online

8 p.m. Nov. 4–6 and 11–13; 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14

$25 for Adults; $20 for students, seniors and matinees. Tickets coming soon

For ages 12 and up

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

book and lyrics by Nick Blaemire

music and arrangement by Matthew Tischler and Madeline Smith

Abbey Theater of Dublin and online

11 a.m., Nov. 20; 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21

$10 per ticket. Tickets coming soon

For ages five and up

The Land of Forgotten Toys

book and lyrics by Jaclyn Enchin and Jennifer Enchin

music by Dylan Marcaurele

Abbey Theater of Dublin and online

7 p.m. Dec. 16-18; 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 18

$10 per ticket. Tickets coming soon

For ages five and up

