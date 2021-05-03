Suburban Spotlight | Worthington

The Worthington Farmers Market is back in action from 8 a.m.-noon for COVID-safe produce shopping outside of the Worthington Historic District. Although the farmers market has been operating throughout the last year of the pandemic, most of the shops were not allowed to open in person.

Instead, the Worthington Partnership, the parent organization of the Worthington Farmers Market, helped keep the market afloat by creating different COVID-safe options.

“Last year when the pandemic hit and most activities and shops were shuttered, the partnership quickly pivoted to a pre-order, drive-thru pick-up market to serve our customers,” says Annina Parini, the executive director of the Worthington Partnership. “That was the most difficult aspect. We had a 33-year-old fine-tuned operation that was turned on its head. It became a transactional event rather than a community-building event. We had a great partner in the city of Worthington, as they allowed us to use the very large property near the community center to set up our drive-thru market. As the pandemic continued, we fine-tuned our operation and eventually moved to a controlled walk-up market in a parking lot.”

Although the market reopened May 1 as normally as possible, there are still required health guidelines that the Worthington Farmers Market has to follow, as they are inspected by Columbus Public Health each week.

These health guidelines include creating more distance between booths by adding spaces along the Village Green south of 161 and space on the lawn of the United Methodist Church, the closing of East New England Avenue, a mask requirement for patrons (even if vaccinated), the rearrangement of vendors so proper social distancing can occur and the addition of hand sanitizing stations throughout the area.

One of the most unique aspects of the Worthington Farmers Market is that it is a producer-only market.

“All our vendors produce/grow their products themselves,” Parini says. “We are a true farmers market. You will meet and see each week the folks who grow and make the products you'll purchase. We are also the largest and longest-running market in central Ohio.”

Parini says the partnership is looking forward to being back in the historic district again the most.

“It’s where our market was founded,” Parini says. “We started the market with a group of small business owners who wanted to bring people to the neighborhood with a farmers market. Our small businesses have suffered so much this past year, and we know they're looking forward to having the market back as much as we're looking forward to being back in the district.”

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.