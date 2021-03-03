Westerville | Boost your career from home

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the workforce, the Westerville Partnership is hosting a three-day Greater Westerville Virtual Hiring and Information Event with help from the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio and OhioMeansJobs Columbus – Franklin and Delaware counties.

The Westerville Partnership is a collaboration between the Westerville Area Chamber, City of Westerville, Westerville Public Library, Otterbein University and Westerville Schools.

The hiring fair will be open 24/7 starting at 8 a.m. March 11 and ends at midnight March 13. Registration will open 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.

During the hiring event, participants will be able to connect with businesses and employers without leaving their home or office.

At the resource fair, nonprofits and resource providers will help jobseekers within the greater Westerville area navigate obtaining employment, filing for unemployment insurance and accessing additional resources such as daycare, food and financial assistance.

After registering, participants will be able to upload a resume and additional information to their profile. During the event, jobseekers can go through company’s virtual booths where they can learn more about the company and apply for available positions.

Employers will be available to live chat about available positions and employment compatibility 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day of the event.

Information for employers

There is no cost for participating businesses and companies.

Last fall, the Westerville Partnership held a successful virtual hiring event in August with over 309 participants, the majority of which were from Westerville. Of the attendees, 149 had bachelor’s degrees, 62 master’s degrees and 68 with an associate’s degree or some college courses. Eight percent were Veterans or Veterans’ spouses.

Positions promoted can include internships and apprenticeships as well as full-time and part-time jobs.

Employers must register by Thursday, March 4. To participate, fill out this form.

On Wednesday, March 11, businesses are invited to attend at demo session at 11 a.m. where employers can view their platform and set up their booths prior to the hiring event.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.